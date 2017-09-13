President to visit Naples Thursday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

MIAMI (AP) --  President Donald Trump will travel to the Naples area as part of a visit to hurricane-damaged Florida on Thursday.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president will be in the Naples area, in southwest Florida. Few additional details were available.

Nearly all of the state was engulfed by the massive Hurricane Irma. The number of people without has dropped to 9.5 million - just under half of Florida's population. Utility officials warned it could take 10 days or more for power to be fully restored. About 110,000 people remained in shelters across the state.

Trump visited Texas and Louisiana after Hurricane Harvey struck both states in late August.

