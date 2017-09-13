St. Lucie Co. designated for FEMA aid after Irma

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast announced Wednesday that St. Lucie County has been designated for FEMA Individual Assistance following damage from Hurricane Irma.

This comes a day after Palm Beach County was designated for FEMA assistance.

RELATED: GALLERY - Irma strikes Florida | Latest on Irma | Updated closures

A major disaster declaration was declared on Sept. 10 for all 67 Florida counties in the list of eligible counties for public assistance. However, only nine counties were initially included for federal assistance to individuals and households.

FEMA can provide housing assistance to individuals and families who have lost their homes or experienced significant damage as a result of Hurricane Irma. Both rents and homeowners may qualify for assistance.

By law, FEMA assistance cannot duplicate the assistance you receive from your insurance company, but you may receive assistance for items not covered by insurance.

The items that can be covered include:

Temporary housing

Lodging expenses reimbursement

Home repair

Home replacement

Disaster-caused child care expenses.

Disaster-caused medical and dental expenses.

Disaster-caused damages to essential household items

Fuel for the primary heat source

Clean-up items

Disaster-caused damage to an essential vehicle.

Moving and storage expenses caused by the disaster

If you need disaster assistance from FEMA, you can apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or register on the phone at 1-800-621-3362.

You will receive a call from FEMA within approximately 10 days of submitting your application to schedule an appointment for a home inspector to visit you.

If you qualify for a grant, FEMA will provide you a check by mail or a direct deposit into your bank account along with a letter describing how you are able to use the money. If they determine that you do not qualify, you will have the opportunity to appeal the decision.