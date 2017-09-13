Dog killed after generator is left on in garage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dog killed after generator is left on in garage

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - Hernando County Fire Rescue found two dogs, one dead and one sick, inside a closed garage with a generator running Wednesday morning.

RELATED: GALLERY - Irma strikes FloridaLatest on Irma | Updated closures 

Neighbors were reportedly pounding on the doors to see if anyone was home. HCFR forced entry and found a portable generator running inside the garage with the door closed.

The two dogs were found in the garage. One was killed, more than likely due to the carbon monoxide fumes.

The other dog was found to be alive but required aggressive treatment by fire rescue personnel. Crews will be working with Hernando County Animal Services to further care for the dog.

Hernando County Fire warns that generator usage is deadly if not used appropriately.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.