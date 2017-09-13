What to do with your kids so you can go to work - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

What to do with your kids so you can go to work

Many of you are being asked to return to work after Hurricane Irma's impact on South Florida. With most schools being out of session for the remainder of the week that puts a lot of parents in a bind.

Here are some ideas:

1) Boys and Girls Clubs.  
Because of Hurricane Irma many of these locations are offering free supervision and lunches (call before you go).

Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County - [Opening Thursday, September 14] Members and Non-members can drop kids for free.  They will be provided lunch.  Non-member parents need a photo ID for pick up and drop off. The clubs are open from 7:30 am - 6 pm for children 6 - 18. 

Marjorie S. Fisher Boys & Girls Club of West Palm Beach
905 Drexel Road West Palm Beach, FL 33413
Tel.: 561-689-8717

Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club
1080 Wellington Trace Wellington, FL 33414-5725
561-790-0343

Max M. Fisher Boys & Girls Club of Riviera Beach
221 West 13th Street Riviera Beach, FL 33404-6822,
561-842-5234

Naoma Donnelley Haggin Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach
1451 S.W. 7th Street Delray Beach, FL 33444
561-279-0251

Florence De George Boys & Girls Club
4105 Pinewood Avenue West Palm Beach, FL 33407-4133
561-881-9565

Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton
300 Newcastle Street Boca Raton, FL 33487
561-994-7551

Boys and Girls Clubhouses open on the Treasure Coast

Garden Terrace Unit Boys & Girls Club
3105 Avenue J
Fort Pierce, FL 33947
772-464-6634

Garden Terrace Teen Center
3104 Avenue K
Fort Pierce, FL 33947
772-464-6634

Ken Pruitt Unit Boys & Girls Club
10673 SE Lennard Road
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
772-398-0028

2) Hurricane Relief Day Camps
Several places have decided to host last-minute camps to take care of children.

South Florida Science Center and Aquarium
561-832-2026
4801 Dreher Trl N.
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
September 14 and 15
8:30 am - 4:30 pm
Ages 4-12
Cost $45 members and $50 non-members
Reservations not excepted/First come first served

The Gymnastics Revolution
561-848-4577
6714 White Drive
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
8 am - 5:30 pm
$50/day

YES, INC
Faith United Methodist Church
561-236-2841
6340 West Boynton Beach Blvd.
Children K - 5th
Thursday, September 14, and Friday, September 15
Hours 8 am - 5 pm
Cost: $30/day

3) Take your kids to work. 
We are hearing a lot of companies are letting parents bring their kids to the office. Of course it depends on the nature of your job and your place of employment. It never hurts to ask.

4) Babysitters
There are tons of responsible high schoolers are off from school looking for something to do and don't forget about aunts, uncles, and grandparents.  They would love the extra cash too.

