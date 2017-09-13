What to do with your kids so you can go to work

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Add to our list by e-mailing T.A. Walker.

Many of you are being asked to return to work after Hurricane Irma's impact on South Florida. With most schools being out of session for the remainder of the week that puts a lot of parents in a bind.

Here are some ideas:

1) Boys and Girls Clubs.

Because of Hurricane Irma many of these locations are offering free supervision and lunches (call before you go).

Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County - [Opening Thursday, September 14] Members and Non-members can drop kids for free. They will be provided lunch. Non-member parents need a photo ID for pick up and drop off. The clubs are open from 7:30 am - 6 pm for children 6 - 18.

Marjorie S. Fisher Boys & Girls Club of West Palm Beach

905 Drexel Road West Palm Beach, FL 33413

Tel.: 561-689-8717

Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club

1080 Wellington Trace Wellington, FL 33414-5725

561-790-0343



Max M. Fisher Boys & Girls Club of Riviera Beach

221 West 13th Street Riviera Beach, FL 33404-6822,

561-842-5234

Naoma Donnelley Haggin Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach

1451 S.W. 7th Street Delray Beach, FL 33444

561-279-0251

Florence De George Boys & Girls Club

4105 Pinewood Avenue West Palm Beach, FL 33407-4133

561-881-9565

Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton

300 Newcastle Street Boca Raton, FL 33487

561-994-7551

Boys and Girls Clubhouses open on the Treasure Coast

Garden Terrace Unit Boys & Girls Club

3105 Avenue J

Fort Pierce, FL 33947

772-464-6634

Garden Terrace Teen Center

3104 Avenue K

Fort Pierce, FL 33947

772-464-6634

Ken Pruitt Unit Boys & Girls Club

10673 SE Lennard Road

Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

772-398-0028

2) Hurricane Relief Day Camps

Several places have decided to host last-minute camps to take care of children.



South Florida Science Center and Aquarium

561-832-2026

4801 Dreher Trl N.

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

September 14 and 15

8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Ages 4-12

Cost $45 members and $50 non-members

Reservations not excepted/First come first served

The Gymnastics Revolution

561-848-4577

6714 White Drive

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

8 am - 5:30 pm

$50/day

YES, INC

Faith United Methodist Church

561-236-2841

6340 West Boynton Beach Blvd.

Children K - 5th

Thursday, September 14, and Friday, September 15

Hours 8 am - 5 pm

Cost: $30/day

3) Take your kids to work.

We are hearing a lot of companies are letting parents bring their kids to the office. Of course it depends on the nature of your job and your place of employment. It never hurts to ask.

4) Babysitters

There are tons of responsible high schoolers are off from school looking for something to do and don't forget about aunts, uncles, and grandparents. They would love the extra cash too.