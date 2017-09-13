St. Lucie Co. man missing, mother dead

Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-09-13 12:20:27 GMT
The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide and looking for the victim's son.
Sheriff Ken Mascara says Kathie Whatley's body was found in the parking lot of the River Park Marina Friday. She was outside her partially-submerged vehicle. The 67-year-old Port St. Lucie resident was transported to a hospital where she died the next day.
Deputies are searching for her son 40-year-old Lance Gregory Whatley who is missing. He is not a suspect or person of interest.
Whatley is 6’2”, 190 lbs.
He was last seen Thursday evening with his mother in the River Park area of Port St. Lucie, the sheriff's office said.
Whatley was wearing a black t-shirt, black athletic shorts with a shiny stripe down both sides and might be barefoot.
You are urged to call Detective Matthew Briglia 772-462-3279 if you have any information.