Portion of I-75 could shut down due to flooding

 ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - As if Hurricane Irma evacuees didn't have enough troubles getting back home, now there's the threat of flooding that could shut down I-75.

The Florida Department of Transportation is closely monitoring the Sante Fe River under I-75 near mile mark 408 in Alachua County. The small bridge is south of I-10 and north of Gainesville. 

FDOT says the river is expected to crest at historic and unprecedented levels. It's risen 15 feet within the past 36 hours due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Irma.

Drivers should prepare for significant delays. If the river floods, it will require the full closure of I-75 south of I-10 and north of U.S. 441.

The Florida Highway Patrol will reroute traffic if necessary.

