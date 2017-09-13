Portion of I-75 could shut down due to flooding

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - As if Hurricane Irma evacuees didn't have enough troubles getting back home, now there's the threat of flooding that could shut down I-75.

The Florida Department of Transportation is closely monitoring the Sante Fe River under I-75 near mile mark 408 in Alachua County. The small bridge is south of I-10 and north of Gainesville.

FDOT says the river is expected to crest at historic and unprecedented levels. It's risen 15 feet within the past 36 hours due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Irma.

Drivers should prepare for significant delays. If the river floods, it will require the full closure of I-75 south of I-10 and north of U.S. 441.

There is no timeline for closure of I-75 or other roads from Santa Fe River rise. Follow @MyFDOT & @FLHSMV on Twitter for updates. — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) September 13, 2017

The Florida Highway Patrol will reroute traffic if necessary.

