FEMA aid OK'd for Palm Beach, Treasure Coast

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast announced Wednesday that St. Lucie County, as well as Martin County, have been designated for FEMA Individual Assistance following damage from Hurricane Irma.

A short time later Governor Scott's office said Okeechobee County and Indian River County were added to the list.

This comes a day after Palm Beach County was designated for FEMA assistance.

A major disaster declaration was declared on Sept. 10 for all 67 Florida counties in the list of eligible counties for public assistance.  However, only nine counties were initially included for federal assistance to individuals and households.

FEMA can provide housing assistance to individuals and families who have lost their homes or experienced significant damage as a result of Hurricane Irma. Both rents and homeowners may qualify for assistance.

By law, FEMA assistance cannot duplicate the assistance you receive from your insurance company, but you may receive assistance for items not covered by insurance.

The items that can be covered include:

  • Temporary housing
  • Lodging expenses reimbursement
  • Home repair
  • Home replacement
  • Disaster-caused child care expenses.
  • Disaster-caused medical and dental expenses.
  • Disaster-caused damages to essential household items
  • Fuel for the primary heat source
  • Clean-up items
  • Disaster-caused damage to an essential vehicle.
  • Moving and storage expenses caused by the disaster

If you need disaster assistance from FEMA, you can apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or register on the phone at 1-800-621-3362.

You will receive a call from FEMA within approximately 10 days of submitting your application to schedule an appointment for a home inspector to visit you.

If you qualify for a grant, FEMA will provide you a check by mail or a direct deposit into your bank account along with a letter describing how you are able to use the money. If they determine that you do not qualify, you will have the opportunity to appeal the decision.

