Girl, mother, thank FPL linemen with donuts

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

A young Port St. Lucie girl's act of kindness towards FPL workers is making a positive impact.

Bethany Layne and her daughter Macy, 6, wanted to do something for the hard working FPL crews who are working to restore power to South Florida.

So the Port St. Lucie duo decided to get some donuts and drive around Fort Pierce looking for crews to feed.

Bethany shared the photo above of her daughter and FPL lineman Sean Rufo, who is the father of two of Bethany's students at a local school.

"Please appreciate these guys," Bethany wrote us in a message. "They're on 16 hour shifts away from their families doing everything they can to help you get power! #lineman #fpl #unsungheroes"

Bethany tells us that her friend Robyn and her husband Troy also decided to bring some linemen snacks and found a crew from Michigan.

"Macy hopes you enjoy your donuts," Bethany says of the crews.

Thanks for the smiles, Bethany and Macy.