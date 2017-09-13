Fort Pierce family flooded out seeks FEMA help - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fort Pierce family flooded out seeks FEMA help

Several parts of Fort Pierce are facing major flooding, including neighborhoods off Samba Street. 
 
The water is low enough for Ty Kontrath to get to his home now. One day ago only trucks with raised tires could make it through the flooded street. 
 
"You can see the water line on the house here, how high it actually came up," said Kontrath.  
 
Movies and memories float in his living room. He and his family have been salvaging what they
can.  
 
"Well the septic had backed up into the house, so it's not just a water mold issue anymore, now we are talking biohazard," said Kontrath.  
 
Several houses on Samba Street behind the Fort Pierce Jai-Alai facing major damage.
 
Homeowners are hopeful that they might get some help from FEMA.  
 
"Luckily, we have really good friends, the Williams family and they, invited us into their home which it's hard, but if we didn't have them, I don't know where we would have went," said Kontrath.  
 
Some of Kontrath's neighbors still can't get to their homes in cars because of how deep the water is at the end of the street.  
 
"Our next thing would be, where are we going to go from here? Where are we going to live?" he said. 
 
The Kontraths just moved into their home a few months ago.
 
"It's tough and I'm trying to stay strong for my family, but you know, you get through it together," he said. 
 
FEMA has recognized our entire viewing area to be eligible for funding. People can call the disaster assistance line at 1-800-621-3362 or go to DisasterAssistance.gov. to apply. 
