Crops hit hard by Hurricane Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crops hit hard by Hurricane Irma

Story Video: Click here

Irma's fury hit the Glades region hard especially the agricultural industry near Lake Okeechobee.

Some farmers say Irma caused losses up to 25-30 percent.

A farmers land is near and dear to his heart.

For Stewart Stein in Belle Glade you can hear the pain in his voice as he looks at his land.

"10 percent of the grain left," said Stein of his rice grain.

Irma tore up much of his crops.

His rice and sugar cane were badly damaged.

"20-25 percent," said Stein.

Harvest season is just a few weeks away as well.

"Put us way behind schedule," said Stein.

Overall it's too soon to tell what the total loss is throughout the region.

Stein says he's used to the storms.

"Kinda have to live with it. Can't replant the whole farm."

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.