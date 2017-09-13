Crops hit hard by Hurricane Irma

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

8 die at Florida nursing home in Irma's sweltering aftermath

Irma's fury hit the Glades region hard especially the agricultural industry near Lake Okeechobee.

Some farmers say Irma caused losses up to 25-30 percent.

A farmers land is near and dear to his heart.

For Stewart Stein in Belle Glade you can hear the pain in his voice as he looks at his land.

"10 percent of the grain left," said Stein of his rice grain.

Irma tore up much of his crops.

His rice and sugar cane were badly damaged.

"20-25 percent," said Stein.

Harvest season is just a few weeks away as well.

"Put us way behind schedule," said Stein.

Overall it's too soon to tell what the total loss is throughout the region.

Stein says he's used to the storms.

"Kinda have to live with it. Can't replant the whole farm."