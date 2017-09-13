FPL explains how they prioritize restoration - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FPL explains how they prioritize restoration

Story Video: Click here

We have been inundated with calls and emails and social media posts about FPL’s response to the on-going power crisis.

Many of you are asking, waiting and wondering when exactly your power will come back on.

The company has offered little specifics, instead directing people to its website and app.
However, that’s not working.
 
FPL leaders continue to say they are "racing to get the lights back on."

They say the restoration process has been 4 times faster than what we saw during Hurricane Wilma 12 years ago.

However, they still wouldn't address the specific areas they are focusing on in
our viewing area.

“The grid is not symmetrical the grid doesn’t know business from residential, neighborhood from neighborhood,” said Rob Gould, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer of Florida Power and Light.

FPL held a news conference Wednesday saying that of the 4.4 million customers that were without power after Hurricane Irma, that in a matter of 2 days, more than 60 percent of that has been restored.

They did admit the website and app are underperforming.

“Right now FPL.com is up. It is running. It is functioning, but it is intermittent. And we’re going to have to continue to work the issue. That is an issue that, candidly with all the volume we’ve seen, is somethings know we need to address."

FPL, one of the largest utilities in the country, told us they hope to have the lights back on
for their east coast territory by Sunday. The west coast could take another ten days.

The company continues to point to the benefits of their multi-billion dollar investment into smart grid technology and hardening the grid. However, few people know what that really means.

Most people just want to know what’s taking so long. and when they’ll get their lights back on. They want a timeline.

At the news briefing, News Channel Five’s Alyssa Hyman asked, “Can you explain to people how you make these priorities and where, specifically in our viewing area at least, are your crews are working to address first and foremost?”

The answer:

“We look to make sure our generation facilities are up and running. Then we shift to the critical infrastructure facilities, so water treatment facilities, fire stations, police, hospitals, all of those are critical facilities… Then we go to the feeder lines. Those are the main power lines that are feeding the neighborhood lines. Those main feeder lines, we go after and attack and get them up and running. Then we go after the individual neighborhoods and look to ensure that we are getting those customers up,” said Gould.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.