FPL explains how they prioritize restoration

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

We have been inundated with calls and emails and social media posts about FPL’s response to the on-going power crisis.

Many of you are asking, waiting and wondering when exactly your power will come back on.

The company has offered little specifics, instead directing people to its website and app.

However, that’s not working.



FPL leaders continue to say they are "racing to get the lights back on."

They say the restoration process has been 4 times faster than what we saw during Hurricane Wilma 12 years ago.

However, they still wouldn't address the specific areas they are focusing on in

our viewing area.

“The grid is not symmetrical the grid doesn’t know business from residential, neighborhood from neighborhood,” said Rob Gould, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer of Florida Power and Light.

FPL held a news conference Wednesday saying that of the 4.4 million customers that were without power after Hurricane Irma, that in a matter of 2 days, more than 60 percent of that has been restored.

They did admit the website and app are underperforming.

“Right now FPL.com is up. It is running. It is functioning, but it is intermittent. And we’re going to have to continue to work the issue. That is an issue that, candidly with all the volume we’ve seen, is somethings know we need to address."

FPL, one of the largest utilities in the country, told us they hope to have the lights back on

for their east coast territory by Sunday. The west coast could take another ten days.

The company continues to point to the benefits of their multi-billion dollar investment into smart grid technology and hardening the grid. However, few people know what that really means.

Most people just want to know what’s taking so long. and when they’ll get their lights back on. They want a timeline.

At the news briefing, News Channel Five’s Alyssa Hyman asked, “Can you explain to people how you make these priorities and where, specifically in our viewing area at least, are your crews are working to address first and foremost?”

The answer:

“We look to make sure our generation facilities are up and running. Then we shift to the critical infrastructure facilities, so water treatment facilities, fire stations, police, hospitals, all of those are critical facilities… Then we go to the feeder lines. Those are the main power lines that are feeding the neighborhood lines. Those main feeder lines, we go after and attack and get them up and running. Then we go after the individual neighborhoods and look to ensure that we are getting those customers up,” said Gould.