Boys and Girls Club feeds kids after Irma

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Since Hurricane Irma, many families living near the Boys and Girls Club of Saint Lucie County in Fort Pierce, have been without electricity and very little food to eat.

"We were checking our facility and there were a couple of kids by the dumpster and they were just looking in the dumpster. And we said, "what are you doing? and they said they were looking for something. And while they didn't say they were looking for food we knew they were looking for food," said Will Armstead, the Boys and Girls Club of Saint Lucie County CEO.

Children are now laughing and playing. Their bellies are full after enjoying a warm meal of spaghetti and meat.

The organization is now accepting donations of clothing and pet food. Both churches and local businesses have answered the call.

Volunteers including law enforcement served almost 350 meals to those in need. Dinner will also be provided. Eleven-year-old Kenia St. Vil said, "The spaghetti is good the lemonade is perfect."

And 12-year-old Kimorra Foggie said, "It makes them happy because they are having something to eat that the Boys and Girls Club is giving to them."

The organization will also be serving meals on Thursday and Friday, and longer if necessary.