Islamorada man lost everything during...

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Story Video: Click here

“It was a great magical place for me,” Billy Quinn said about his mobile home in Islamorada.

Hurricane Irma wiped his home away. The only thing left is the concrete slap that used to be his porch.

“You had a bedroom here, the bathroom there,” he said as he walked through the empty space where his home was standing just a few days ago. “It’s gut wrenching.”



For three generations of firefighters, the spot right by the water was home for his family.

“We’ve been through many storms in this trailer and this is the one that did it,” Quinn said.

What he didn’t take with him is now scattered across the mobile home park.

“My fridge is down this way and my hokey gear down this way,” Quinn said, pointing at opposite ends of the park.

He was riding out the storm in his neighbor’s house.

“The waves were taller than me and they pushed my truck up against the house,” Quinn said.



Then a tree fell on the roof.

“I didn’t know it was a tree I thought maybe it was the house starting to shutter,” Quinn said.

He’s hoping FEMA will help residents in the area rebuild.

“You know it’s gone,” Quinn said looking at the empty space that used to be his home. “It takes a couple days to sink in.”



