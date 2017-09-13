Assisted Living facilities waiting for power - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Assisted Living facilities waiting for power

Assisted living facilities in our area are still waiting for power to be restored following Hurricane Irma, leaving patients in dark, warm conditions.

Governor Rick Scott has ordered first responders statewide to visit every elderly care facility to check on patients because so many of them are still without power.

The Courtyard Gardens Assisted Living facility in Jupiter is one of those locations.

Employees at the facility are doing their best to keep patients comfortable with fans, ice, water and one small isolated area that has air conditioning, according to an employee.

Family members of patients are wondering why the assisted living facilities were not a higher priority for power restoration, as their loved ones go into their 4th night without power.

Dorilee Kuhns says the heat is taking a toll on her elderly mother with Alzheimers. “It’s hot in there,” she said. “We got a call this morning from hospice saying she was lethargic, and they’re moving some of the patients into an area to try to keep it a little cooler.”

She does not know when the power will be restored for her mother and the other 120 patients living at the facility.

“It should have been done, what, on Monday? At least?” Kuhns said.

A director at the center, Douglas Maurer, says the facility has been through 5 storms. “We usually got power back, the longest it’s ever taken was 30 hours,” Maurer said.

This time has been the longest. 

“We are racing to get the lights back on,” said Florida Power and Light Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, Robert Gould.

Gould explained FPL officials work with counties and cities to identify the critical locations needing power first.

“This should have been a priority. I mean, you have people in their 90s who have no clue what’s going on,” Kuhns said.

Patients and staff hoping this is their last night waiting for relief.

“It’s going to be a bit frustrating for some people and we know that,” Gould said.

