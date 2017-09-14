Area schools feed kids despite canceled classes

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Despite no classes this week at most schools in our area, districts in Palm Beach and St. Lucie County will still serve meals to students.

Schools throughout Palm Beach County will open their doors on Thursday and Friday to share a free healthy breakfast and lunch after Hurricane Irma.

Twenty-seven schools in Palm Beach County will open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for breakfast this week and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch.

All children under the age of 18, as well as the adult accompanying them, are welcome to eat at one of the school sites.

Children do not have to be a registered student in the Palm Beach County school district to receive a free meal.

The impacts of Hurricane Irma are being felt across our community and Superintendent Robert Avossa ordered feeding locations be opened to ensure children are receiving the meals they would have normally received at school.

The following Palm Beach County schools will be open to serve meals:

Benoist Farms Elementary

Congress Middle

Conniston Middle

Coral Reef Elementary

Forest Park Elementary

Gove Elementary

Highland Elementary

Hope-Centennial Elementary

Jerry Thomas Elementary

Jupiter Elementary

L.C. Swain Middle

Lake Park Elementary

Lake Worth High

Lantana Middle

Okeeheelee Middle

Olympic Heights High

Osceola Creek Middle

Pahokee Middle

Palm Beach Lakes High

Palm Springs Middle

Pine Jog Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

Spanish River High

Suncoast High

Village Academy

Wellington Landings Middle

Wynnebrook Elementary

Meals served at St. Lucie County Schools

St. Lucie Public schools will service breakfast and lunch to students (pre-K through age 18) on Thursday and Friday at the following locations:

Bayshore Elementary

C.A. Moore Elementary

Northport K–8

Samuel S. Gaines K-8 Academy

St. Lucie Elementary

Village Green Elementary

Weatherbee Elementary

Windmill Point Elementary

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on both days.

The meals are free and students may go to any location. They are not required to go to their home school. Students choosing to enjoy meals at any of the locations should go first to the front office prior to each meal.

“Even in the wake of Hurricane Irma’s devastation, we want to do everything possible to meet the needs of our students,” said Superintendent of Schools E. Wayne Gent said in a written statement. “We are happy to provide this service to our community."

Please note that federal school meal guidelines require individuals to consume meals on campus; meals will not be prepared for carry-out.