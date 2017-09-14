Area schools feed kids despite canceled classes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Area schools feed kids despite canceled classes

Despite no classes this week at most schools in our area, districts in Palm Beach and St. Lucie County will still serve meals to students. 

Schools throughout Palm Beach County will open their doors on Thursday and Friday to share a free healthy breakfast and lunch after Hurricane Irma.

Twenty-seven schools in Palm Beach County will open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. for breakfast this week and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch.

All children under the age of 18, as well as the adult accompanying them, are welcome to eat at one of the school sites.

Children do not have to be a registered student in the Palm Beach County school district to receive a free meal.

The impacts of Hurricane Irma are being felt across our community and Superintendent Robert Avossa ordered feeding locations be opened to ensure children are receiving the meals they would have normally received at school.

The following Palm Beach County schools will be open to serve meals:

  • Benoist Farms Elementary
  • Congress Middle
  • Conniston Middle
  • Coral Reef Elementary
  • Forest Park Elementary
  • Gove Elementary
  • Highland Elementary
  • Hope-Centennial Elementary
  • Jerry Thomas Elementary
  • Jupiter Elementary
  • L.C. Swain Middle
  • Lake Park Elementary
  • Lake Worth High
  • Lantana Middle
  • Okeeheelee Middle
  • Olympic Heights High
  • Osceola Creek Middle
  • Pahokee Middle
  • Palm Beach Lakes High
  • Palm Springs Middle
  • Pine Jog Elementary
  • Roosevelt Elementary
  • Spanish River High
  • Suncoast High
  • Village Academy
  • Wellington Landings Middle
  • Wynnebrook Elementary

Meals served at St. Lucie County Schools

St. Lucie Public schools will service breakfast and lunch to students (pre-K through age 18) on Thursday and Friday at the following locations:

  • Bayshore Elementary 
  • C.A. Moore Elementary 
  • Northport K–8 
  • Samuel S. Gaines K-8 Academy 
  • St. Lucie Elementary 
  • Village Green Elementary 
  • Weatherbee Elementary
  • Windmill Point Elementary 

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on both days.

The meals are free and students may go to any location.  They are not required to go to their home school.  Students choosing to enjoy meals at any of the locations should go first to the front office prior to each meal.

“Even in the wake of Hurricane Irma’s devastation, we want to do everything possible to meet the needs of our students,” said Superintendent of Schools E. Wayne Gent said in a written statement.  “We are happy to provide this service to our community."

Please note that federal school meal guidelines require individuals to consume meals on campus; meals will not be prepared for carry-out.

