Tips on preventing fires when power is restored

The Red Cross is offering tips to prevent house fires after power is restored at your home in the wake of Hurricane Irma. 

If you are anxiously waiting for your electricity to be restored, the last thing you want to worry about is some type of fire once you get your power back.

The American Red Cross has several tips to prevent a power surge that could start a fire.

 

They suggest unplugging non-essential appliances like coffee makers and toaster ovens. You can also take that a step further and unplug the bigger items like your stove, washing machine or dryer.

The Red Cross also suggests leaving one light switch on so you can monitor when your water comes back and use surge protectors whenever possible.

If you evacuated your home, make sure you check your property for any damage or hazards before going back inside.

