Tips on preventing fires when power is restored

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The Red Cross is offering tips to prevent house fires after power is restored at your home in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

If you are anxiously waiting for your electricity to be restored, the last thing you want to worry about is some type of fire once you get your power back.

The American Red Cross has several tips to prevent a power surge that could start a fire.

They suggest unplugging non-essential appliances like coffee makers and toaster ovens. You can also take that a step further and unplug the bigger items like your stove, washing machine or dryer.

The Red Cross also suggests leaving one light switch on so you can monitor when your water comes back and use surge protectors whenever possible.

If you evacuated your home, make sure you check your property for any damage or hazards before going back inside.

