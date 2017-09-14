Vero man missing, may have drowned - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vero man missing, may have drowned

A Vero Beach man is missing and may have drowned in the ocean, according to the Vero Beach Police Department.

Following a 911 call about a man in distress, officers responded to the 1500 block of Ocean Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses told police the man appeared to be having difficulties about 100 yards offshore.

He was seen going under the water and did not resurface, according to police.

The Coast Guard, Indian River County Sheriff's Office helicopter, as well as Indian River County Fire Rescue were called into assist with the search, the police department said. 

Police identified the missing man as 32-year-old Johnnie Thomas of Vero Beach.

 They say search efforts will continue.

