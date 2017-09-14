Vero man missing, may have drowned

An off-duty officer in Miami was driving through the neighborhood when he stopped in his tracks and filmed the nun at work with a chainsaw, helping clear debris.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

A Vero Beach man is missing and may have drowned in the ocean, according to the Vero Beach Police Department.

Following a 911 call about a man in distress, officers responded to the 1500 block of Ocean Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses told police the man appeared to be having difficulties about 100 yards offshore.

He was seen going under the water and did not resurface, according to police.

The Coast Guard, Indian River County Sheriff's Office helicopter, as well as Indian River County Fire Rescue were called into assist with the search, the police department said.

Police identified the missing man as 32-year-old Johnnie Thomas of Vero Beach.

They say search efforts will continue.