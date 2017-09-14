Body found in canal lowered ahead of Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Body found in canal lowered ahead of Irma

While lowering the levels of area canals in preparation of Hurricane Irma, a body was found Saturday inside a partially-submerged vehicle in southern Palm Beach County.

The sheriff's office said the identity of the person is unknown and did not give an indication how long the car may have been submerged.

PBSO said the vehicle was removed and an autopsy will be performed.

Investigators said more information will be released when the person is identified.

