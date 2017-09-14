Police warn of cable contractor scam - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police warn of cable contractor scam

Natural disasters often bring out the best in people, but sometimes they also bring out the worst.

With that in mind, Port St. Lucie police remind homeowners to be wary of a scam involving a purported cable contractor.

A homeowner on SE Doat Street told police that a man claiming to be a Comcast contractor tried to collect a past bill.  She said he wore a shirt that said Comcast, the word contractor was embroidered on his shirt, he had a Comcast ID badge and hat and drove a vehicle with a magnetic Comcast sign.

She told police that she called Comcast who said no one by his name was on their payroll. She didn't pay and he left the area, police said.

Comcast told police they do not send anyone to homes to collect money and contractors are only used to repair lines and check service.

Police urge you to call them if you encounter this or a similar scam.
 
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.