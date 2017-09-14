Police warn of cable contractor scam

Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-09-13 12:20:27 GMT
The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.
Natural disasters often bring out the best in people, but sometimes they also bring out the worst.
With that in mind, Port St. Lucie police remind homeowners to be wary of a scam involving a purported cable contractor.
A homeowner on SE Doat Street told police that a man claiming to be a Comcast contractor tried to collect a past bill. She said he wore a shirt that said Comcast, the word contractor was embroidered on his shirt, he had a Comcast ID badge and hat and drove a vehicle with a magnetic Comcast sign.
She told police that she called Comcast who said no one by his name was on their payroll. She didn't pay and he left the area, police said.
Comcast told police they do not send anyone to homes to collect money and contractors are only used to repair lines and check service.
Police urge you to call them if you encounter this or a similar scam.