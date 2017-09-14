I-75 will remain open as flood waters recede

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. -The Florida Department of Transportation announced that I-75 will remain open, as flood waters have been receding on the Santa Fe River. As of Thursday morning, FDOT engineers and state meteorologists do not believe that the Santa Fe River will reach a level to make the interstate unsafe.

On Wednesday, FDOT and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced that due to unprecedented flooding of the Santa Fe River, there was a potential for I-75 to close for motorist safety.

Because of high water levels of the Santa Fe River, US 41 and US 27 remain closed. Once these highways are safe, they will be reopened to motorists.

Today, @MyFDOT announced that I-75 will remain OPEN, as flood waters have been receding on the Santa Fe River. https://t.co/XIgABLDHPl — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) September 14, 2017