I-75 will remain open as flood waters recede - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

I-75 will remain open as flood waters recede

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. -The Florida Department of Transportation announced that I-75 will remain open, as flood waters have been receding on the Santa Fe River. As of Thursday morning, FDOT engineers and state meteorologists do not believe that the Santa Fe River will reach a level to make the interstate unsafe.

On Wednesday, FDOT and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced that due to unprecedented flooding of the Santa Fe River, there was a potential for I-75 to close for motorist safety.

Because of high water levels of the Santa Fe River, US 41 and US 27 remain closed. Once these highways are safe, they will be reopened to motorists.

