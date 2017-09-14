Animals bite firefighters during fire call - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Animals bite firefighters during fire call

Palm Beach County firefighters had more than smoke and flames to contend with when they responded to a call Thursday morning in suburban Lake Worth.

When they arrived in the 100 block of Akron Road on a fire call, residents said they had family pets inside, according to fire rescue.

First responders entered and rescued a total of four dogs and four cats but the animals bit three of them, fire rescue said,

They were treated for their injuries.

The fire was put out and the cause is under investigation.

 

