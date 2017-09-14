11 Ways to stay cool without electricity - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

11 Ways to stay cool without electricity

The power has been out for a lot of people in our viewing area for several days. Tempers are short because of the heat.  Here are some suggestions on how to stay cooler (while some may seem obvious we are including them just in case). Also, be sure to read about inexpensive ways to keep cool in bed at night.

1. Drink plenty of water. Being hydrated is the best way to beat the heat.

2. Wear cooler clothing.  Get rid of thick t-shirts and jeans and go for more loose-fitting breathable fabrics. The fashion police won't charge you if you opt for a swimsuit. 

3. Make a DIY bucket air conditioner. This is pretty involved but if you are desperate you probably highly motivated to build one so you can cool off. We've written out instructions on how you can build one of your own. Granted you need a solar cell or a generator to power this contraption. 

4. Wear a Wet Bandana. Place it around your neck or head. It's very refreshing and will keep you cool.  You can also wet your hair (if you have some).

5. Battery-powered fans. Right now they are hard to find, but if you do, you won't regret it.

6. Take a cool shower or bath. Sometimes that's all it takes to get you through another hour of unbearable heat.

7) Go for a swim. The beaches and swimming pools are opening back up (call before going).

8. Open windows and doors and take advantage of any breeze. Though today, September 14, there isn't much of a breeze.

9. Close off the warmest rooms. There are probably rooms that are hotter in your house because they face the sun.  Shut the doors and place a towel at the bottom to seal the room off.

10. Leave the house. Ask friends, family, or coworkers if you can stay with them. Go to a mall or some other place you know has AC like the library.

11. Sleep downstairs. Make accommodations for everyone to stay on the lowest floor. Remember heat rises.

