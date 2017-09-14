Couple suffers carbon monoxide poisoning

A Martin County couple suffered carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator in their Stuart home, according to the Martin County Health Department.

The couple was hospitalized Tuesday.

They were experiencing shortness of breath and chest pain, the health department said.

Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless and tasteless.

The couple remains hospitalized.

The Martin County Health Department offers the following advice:



NEVER use a generator indoors, including in homes, garages, basements, crawl spaces, and other enclosed or partially enclosed areas, even with ventilation. Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent CO build-up in the home.



ALWAYS locate the unit outdoors on a dry surface, away from doors, windows, vents, and air conditioning equipment that could allow CO to come indoors. Follow the instructions that come with your generator.

Do not burn charcoal or gas grills inside a house, garage, vehicle, tent or fireplace.



Install battery-operated CO alarms or plug-in CO alarms with battery back-up in your home, according to the manufacturer’s installation instructions. The CO alarms should be certified to the requirements of the latest safety standards for CO alarms (UL 2034, IAS 6-96, or CSA 6.19.01).



Test your CO alarms frequently and replace dead batteries.



REMEMBER that you cannot see or smell CO and portable generators can produce high levels of CO very quickly.

If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air RIGHT AWAY. DO NOT DELAY.

If you have a poisoning emergency, call your nearest Florida Poison Information Center at 1-800-222-1222. If the victim has collapsed or is not breathing, call 911 immediately.