DIY air conditioner from a 5-gallon bucket

Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-09-13 12:20:27 GMT
The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.
If you're still without power and can't stand the heat, here's a way to build your own air conditioner. You'll need a generator or solar panel to run the fan, or a battery operated fan.
YouTube user desertsun02 came up with this DIY air conditioner made from a 5-gallon bucket and other parts that cost about $25.
You can generate about 5 hours of cold air with one frozen gallon jug.
What you'll need:
Frozen gallon milk jug or other ice
5-gallon bucket with lid
Bucket liner, or a bait bucket that fits inside the bucket, to serve as insulation
2" PVC pipe that you'll cut into 4-6-inch sections
Small electric fan (6-10"). Ideally one that has a removable base so it can sit flush against the bucket
Box cutter/utility knife
2-1/8" and 2-1/4" hole saw bits.
Steps: 1. Drill 2-1/4" holes in the bucket to support the PVC pipe sections 2. Drill 2-1/8" holes in the liner that goes inside the bucket 3. cut a hole in the bucket lid so you fan sits flush in the opening 4. Insert the PVC ports. May require glue 5. Insert loose ice, ice packs or frozen gallon jug into the bucket 6. Connect the lid and place the fan flush to blow air into the bucket 7. Turn on the fan and feel the cold relief
Watch the video above for step-by-step instructions.
Have a great DIY hurricane hack? Share it with us on Facebook.