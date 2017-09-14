DIY air conditioner from a 5-gallon bucket - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

DIY air conditioner from a 5-gallon bucket

If you're still without power and can't stand the heat, here's a way to build your own air conditioner. You'll need a generator or solar panel to run the fan, or a battery operated fan.

YouTube user desertsun02 came up with this DIY air conditioner made from a 5-gallon bucket and other parts that cost about $25.

You can generate about 5 hours of cold air with one frozen gallon jug.

What you'll need:

  • Frozen gallon milk jug or other ice
  • 5-gallon bucket with lid
  • Bucket liner, or a bait bucket that fits inside the bucket, to serve as insulation
  • 2" PVC pipe that you'll cut into 4-6-inch sections
  • Small electric fan (6-10"). Ideally one that has a removable base so it can sit flush against the bucket
  • Box cutter/utility knife
  • 2-1/8" and 2-1/4" hole saw bits.

Steps:
1. Drill 2-1/4" holes in the bucket to support the PVC pipe sections
2. Drill 2-1/8" holes in the liner that goes inside the bucket
3. cut a hole in the bucket lid so you fan sits flush in the opening
4. Insert the PVC ports. May require glue
5. Insert loose ice, ice packs or frozen gallon jug into the bucket
6. Connect the lid and place the fan flush to blow air into the bucket
7. Turn on the fan and feel the cold relief

Watch the video above for step-by-step instructions.

