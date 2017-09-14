DIY air conditioner from a 5-gallon bucket

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

If you're still without power and can't stand the heat, here's a way to build your own air conditioner. You'll need a generator or solar panel to run the fan, or a battery operated fan.

YouTube user desertsun02 came up with this DIY air conditioner made from a 5-gallon bucket and other parts that cost about $25.

You can generate about 5 hours of cold air with one frozen gallon jug.

What you'll need:

Frozen gallon milk jug or other ice

5-gallon bucket with lid

Bucket liner, or a bait bucket that fits inside the bucket, to serve as insulation

2" PVC pipe that you'll cut into 4-6-inch sections

Small electric fan (6-10"). Ideally one that has a removable base so it can sit flush against the bucket

Box cutter/utility knife

2-1/8" and 2-1/4" hole saw bits.

Steps:

1. Drill 2-1/4" holes in the bucket to support the PVC pipe sections

2. Drill 2-1/8" holes in the liner that goes inside the bucket

3. cut a hole in the bucket lid so you fan sits flush in the opening

4. Insert the PVC ports. May require glue

5. Insert loose ice, ice packs or frozen gallon jug into the bucket

6. Connect the lid and place the fan flush to blow air into the bucket

7. Turn on the fan and feel the cold relief

Watch the video above for step-by-step instructions.

Have a great DIY hurricane hack? Share it with us on Facebook.