Sam's Club waives membership in Fla. post-Irma

Sam’s Club has reopened all locations in the West Palm Beach area and temporarily waived its membership requirements due to Hurricane Irma.

Effective Wednesday, Sept. 13, this means anyone can shop at Sam's Club to re-stock their pantry or buy other items to recover from the storm. 

Below are the Sam’s Club locations in our area where membership is waived:

  • West Palm Beach, 4295 45th St.
  • Lantana, 7233 Seacrest Blvd.
  • Port Saint Lucie, 1750 SW Gatlin Blvd.
  • Port Saint Lucie, 10900 S Us Hwy #1
  • Vero Beach, 5565 20th St. 

Sam's Club did not say when membership requirements would be reinstated.

