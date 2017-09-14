Port St. Lucie bank robbed - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie bank robbed

A person wearing a hooded shirt with Raiders emblazoned on the front is suspected of robbing a PNC bank in Port St. Lucie, according to police.

It happened Thursday morning at the bank at 10620 SW Village Parkway in Tradition.

Port St. Lucie police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

The suspect was also wearing sunglasses, gloves, and jeans.

If you have any information you are urged to contact Port St. Lucie police or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800.273.8477.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.