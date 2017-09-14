Pet of the Week Ellen

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Mary. She's a 12-year-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Olive. She's a 10-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Eliza. She's a 4-year-old domestic medium hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Pearl. She's a 8 month old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Benni. He's a 4-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Ellen. She's a 1-year-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Ellen:

Sugar and spice and everything nice, that’s what little girls are made of…and yes, that includes me! I’m full of sugary sweetness, from the tips of my ears all the way down to my tail. I’m friendly, outgoing and just plain old nice as nice can be! I like making new friends, so don’t be surprised if you come for a visit and I immediately say hello. Pick me up and give me some attention and we’ll both be happy campers! Then take me home where we can continue to make each other happy and we’ll be set for life. I don’t even mind sharing you with other fur-kids, as long as I have your love and a cozy place to call home – I’m purr-fectly content!

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.