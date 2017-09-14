2 Disturbances could become tropical depressions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Disturbances could become tropical depressions

NewsChannel 5 meteorologists are keeping an eye on two tropical waves.

Both are very far away from South Florida.

One disturbance that is 800 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands will likely become a tropical depression early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A second disturbance off the coast of Africa could become a tropical depression within the next couple of days, the NHC said.

 

