Audi Stuart Air Show A BIG DEAL in Martin County!

STUART, FL – Planning for the 2017 Audi Stuart Air Show is well underway. And, while organizers are quick to recite feature performers, new attractions and ticket options, they won't let an opportunity go by without directing your attention to the mission and lasting impacts of this premiere event.

Now in its 28th year and with over 40,000 spectators, the Audi Stuart Air Show is the Treasure Coast's largest event. But more important than its growth over nearly three decades is the heart of its mission. The Audi Stuart Air Show -- itself a 501(c)(3) organization -- boosts the local economy and honors aviation and our military, all while providing direct financial support to nearly a dozen charities.

Charities benefiting in 2017 include the Martin County Community Foundation, Road to Victory Military Museum, Special Olympics, United Way of Martin County, Civil Air Patrol, BSA Venture Crew #2804 and others. The Audi Stuart Air Show also awards multiple scholarships to deserving High School students.

According to Executive Director Susan Cunnane, "the estimated impact of this event is over $2.5 million". While sizable sums are generated by ticket sales, meals and local accommodations made by spectators and exhibitors, Susan notes the Air Show has significant expenses each year. "We pay our aviators and aeronautical performers, plus local Fire-Rescue and law enforcement personnel, we feed and put up hundreds, plus underwrite all of the jet fuel used during the Air Show." She adds, "we're responsible for well over 500 hotel room nights and 285 daily car rentals." So, while tremendous sums are generated by and spent to produce the show, the real winners are the local charities who benefit from surpluses from the event.

And, that makes sense since the Audi Stuart Air Show's aim is to produce a safe, family-friendly event while providing financial support to worthy local causes. But as much as this event serves the community, it also impresses patrons and tourism officials with its precision orchestration and top-notch professionalism. In fact, the Audi Stuart Air Show has been named a TOP 20 EVENT by the Southeastern Tourism Society for the last two years.

With all of the notoriety being bestowed upon this event, you might expect to see a burgeoning staff and ever-expanding office space. But, you won’t find it. The event is produced on the backs of an army of volunteers. With a 7-member volunteer Board of Directors, a committee of 30 and an army of 700 volunteers, this event is a spectacular feat of dedication.

So, while the event honors aviation’s past and inspires its future – it captures the heart and reflects the spirit of a local community, all while supporting many of its greatest charitable assets.

Tickets are $15 online and $25 at the gate. Veterans and military tickets are $5. Youth 6-12 tickets are $5; children under 5 are free. For the latest Audi Stuart Air Show announcements or to purchase discount tickets or premium parking, please visit www.StuartAirShow.com.

