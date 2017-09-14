Boy found in pool hospitalized - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boy found in pool hospitalized

Paramedics transported a boy found in a pool to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home at the Lucerne Pointe Development around 1 p.m., according to Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue.

A preschool child was discovered in the pool and under the care of family members when crews arrived, first responders reported.

The child was identified as a 4-year-old boy, according to the sheriff's office.

Paramedics took the boy to the hospital. His condition is not known.

  
 
 

