FL lawmaker responds to hot nursing home deaths

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

It's the tragedy of Irma now shocking the entire state.

"Officers are on scene and continuing a criminal investigation,” said City of Hollywood spokesperson Raelin Storey Thursday morning during a press conference.

The city is trying to explain how one of its nursing homes, The Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills, became a death trap for 8 elderly patients after the facility’s power and AC went out during hurricane Irma Sunday night.

“We're looking into the temperatures inside the facility, the staffing inside the facility and the condition leading up to these incidents,” said Storey who also confirmed that police had received a warrant to search inside the facility. Storey also confirmed that portable AC units were being used in an attempt to cool it 150 patients inside days after the storm.

As investigators search for answers, so too are Florida lawmakers like FL Representative Shawn Harrison (R-Tampa).

“I’m shocked and in horror like everybody else and wondering how this could have happened,” he said from his Tampa law office. Harrison on the Florida Health Innovation subcommittee which oversees legislation governing Florida nursing homes.

"Did the system break down somewhere between the nursing home itself and the power company and emergency operations folks? Maybe it did maybe it didn't, we don't know yet" he said.

While the state considers nursing homes high power priority centers it remains unclear why power remained off at the center days following the storm. Florida Power & Light, reportedly claims, the center was not on the county’s high priority power restoration list. According to state law, nursing homes must file emergency preparedness plans with local emergency management in order to operate. It’s unknown if that plan was filed and approved by local officials.

Either way, it's a breakdown Harrison says, that lawmakers will dissect and could take further with new evacuation laws even in areas where mandatory evacuations are not declared.

"It shouldn't be discretionary. It shouldn't be up to administrators in nursing homes to make those judgment calls. It should be- we know this is coming and it's a week away and you need to be moving these people out,” he said. “Florida is a retirement haven for hundreds of thousands of people that come here specifically for that and we need to make sure they’re going to safe,” he said.

Wrong was the fact that 5 women and 3 men died in a hot nursing home just yards away from a hospital but it’s what happens next the entire state needs to make sure it gets right.

“We need to make sure this never happens again and if there are people responsible in Hollywood then they need to be brought to justice,” he said.