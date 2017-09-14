Water flows from Lake Okeechobee to resume - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Water flows from Lake Okeechobee to resume

Flows from Lake Okeechobee are about to resume, according to The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps says it is due to a rise in water level resulting from Hurricane Irma.

Friday the Corps said it will send as much water as practical through the spillway at Port Mayaca Lock & Dam on the east side of the lake and flows will vary based on conditions in the St. Lucie Canal/Estuary. 

The Corps also plans to start flows from the lake to the Caloosahatchee Estuary.

“The lake has risen rapidly over the past week,” said Col. Jason Kirk, Jacksonville District Commander in a news release.  “With projected inflows, Lake O will rise to around 17 feet.  The outflows we will begin tomorrow morning will help stem that rise though it will not stop it.  With so much of hurricane season remaining, we want to slow the rise to the extent possible so we retain storage for future events.”

The Corps says the lake is at 14.83 feet and rising.   

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.