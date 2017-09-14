Help on the way for hungry animals - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Help on the way for hungry animals

Residents living in the Florida Keys aren't the only people in desperate need for food and water. So are the animals. But help is on the way.
 
An airplane filled with food took off from the Lantana Airport Thursday. Its mission: Help feed the needy animals.

And here's the amazing part; that plane was filled with food that was previously donated to help animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.
 
If you want to help you can donate food at either Big Dog Ranch Rescue or Pet Haven Rescue in West Palm Beach.

They are asking for 10 to 15-pound bags of dry dog or cat food, as well as litter.

