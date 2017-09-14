FPL on track to complete east coast restoration - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FPL on track to complete east coast restoration

Four days after facing Hurricane Irma's impact, hundreds of thousands of people in South Florida are still without power.
 
You may not see the FPL trucks in your neighborhood, but Florida Power and Light says they are near and working to get your power back on, but there is no specific information as to how soon any community may get its lights back on.

"The data that you're asking for is not something that's as granular as we have at this stage in the restoration. We are still bringing on big groups of people at every hour at every day," said Bryan Garner, Chief FPL Spokesperson.

FPL's outage map online shows more than 700-thousand people on the east coast of South Florida are still without power. The Utility says customers should expect to have it by end of day Sunday. (Possible exceptions include areas hit by tornadoes, flooding & severe damage).

"I think if people are making plans, that's the best date to make plans for," said Garner, referring to people who may be making alternate plans to stay somewhere else or may be traveling back into town. 

Some people might get their power Thursday, some Friday, some Saturday and the rest Sunday. FPL said it is on track to end the restoration period Sunday. Garner said FPL is not facing any shortages. 

Anyone who is dealing with a down power line or power pole should stay away from it and report it to 1-800-4OUTAGE. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.