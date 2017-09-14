Keys man thought he was going to die in Irma

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

In the middle of debris, destroyed homes, and downed trees, 70-year old Rick Aiken sits in his home in Big Pine Key, waiting for water and power to come back on.

RELATED: GALLERY - Irma strikes Florida | Latest Power Outage Numbers

Aiken, who has lived in the area for 25 years, rode out the storm with his cat.

“I lost the roof in the Florida room and then the water started coming in,” Aiken said.

The storm surge was quickly rising in his home. He said he watched as the water got higher and higher.

“I told the cat we’re going to die,” Aiken said.

Before the storm hit, he had put shutters up around the house and had no way out.

“I thought I was going to drown,” Aiken said. “If there was another two or three feet of flood water, there was no place for us to go.”

But then the water finally stopped and slowly disappeared again. Now, four days after Hurricane Irma hit, he said he really needs running water.

“Even if they turn power back on, I couldn't use it because my house got flooded,” Aiken said. “My car was flooded so I’m kind of stuck here at the house.”

The National Guard came by to check on him and dropped water off for him.

“I was prepared,” Aiken said. “I just wasn’t prepared for what we got.”