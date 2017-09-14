Slow process restoring damaged traffic lights - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Slow process restoring damaged traffic lights

As crews work to restore power there are others who are working to restore traffic lights.

Many intersections are still are without working signals. That means those intersections must be treated as a four-way stop.

In Palm Beach County the traffic operations superintendent says replacing the lights will be a slow process.


 

