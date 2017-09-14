Okeechobee County leaders lend a helping hand

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Hurricane Irma may not have been the category five storm we all feared, but she still ripped apart thousands of lives.

The recovery continues on 10th Avenue in Okeechobee.

"Terrified about my roof. I walk across the floor and I think I'm sliding," said Nancy Turner.

Irma damaged her roof and water is leaking on her floor.

Nancy's son Kenny is doing what he can to fix it.

"We're Okeechobians. We can tough it out," said Kenny.

What they really need is supplies, food, and water.

Local, state and federal leaders came to the rescue at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center.

They handed out water, food, and tarps for hundreds of people.

"The outflow is amazing and we really truly appreciate it and we love Okeechobee County and that's why we try and do everything for our citizens," said Jack Nash with the Okeechobee County Sheriff's office.

They hope to be back out Friday.