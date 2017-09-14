Okeechobee County leaders lend a helping hand - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Okeechobee County leaders lend a helping hand

Story Video: Click here

Hurricane Irma may not have been the category five storm we all feared, but she still ripped apart thousands of lives.

RELATED: GALLERY - Irma strikes FloridaLatest Power Outage Numbers

The recovery continues on 10th Avenue in Okeechobee.

"Terrified about my roof. I walk across the floor and I think I'm sliding," said Nancy Turner.

Irma damaged her roof and water is leaking on her floor.

Nancy's son Kenny is doing what he can to fix it.

"We're Okeechobians. We can tough it out," said Kenny.

What they really need is supplies, food, and water.

Local, state and federal leaders came to the rescue at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center.

They handed out water, food, and tarps for hundreds of people.

"The outflow is amazing and we really truly appreciate it and we love Okeechobee County and that's why we try and do everything for our citizens," said Jack Nash with the Okeechobee County Sheriff's office.

They hope to be back out Friday.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.