Food bank in need of donations after Irma

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Florida officers pose in Irma prep picture, get 'thirsty posts that not even a hurricane can quench!' in return

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Story Video: Click here

In the wake of Hurricane Irma, Palm Beach County Food Bank needs donations to help feed even more hungry people around the area than usual.

"There's always great need in Palm Beach County," Executive Director Karen Erren said. "More than 200 thousand residents don't know where they'll get their next meal in the best of times and this is a really challenging time following Hurricane Irma, so we want to make sure that we're able to give as much food and nutrition to our partner agencies so they can help Palm Beach County residents."

Palm Beach County Food Bank plans to hold an emergency community food and fund drive Friday and Saturday.

Each of the following five sites will accept donations of non-perishable food and water in non-glass containers on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

-The Gardens Mall on PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens

-Earl Stewart Toyota, located at 1215 North U.S. Hwy. 1 in Lake Park (1/4 mile south of Northlake Blvd. on the east side of U.S. 1)

-The United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches, 900 Brandywine Road in West Palm Beach (just west of I-95 off of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.)

-Wellington Village Park, 11700 Pierson Road in Wellington

-CityPlace at the former Macy’s store site 575 Rosemary Ave. in downtown West Palm Beach is also be accepting donations as part of an effort in partnership with United Way of Palm Beach County and Related Companies.

-Additional sites may be added and information will be provided via social media.

Erren said the power was out at the food bank in Lantana for four days, so all of the food in the freezer has to be thrown away.

That includes 35,000 pounds of food, which could've made more than 29,000 meals. The freezer mostly houses protein, such as chicken, ground beef, deli meat and sausage, which the food bank gives out to 110 sites across the county to then be distributed to the public.

To help replenish the frozen food the food bank lost, people can make donations online at www.pbcfoodbank.org or mail a check to the food bank at 525 Gator Drive, Lantana, FL 33462.

Erren also said the food bank is low on food this time of year because the fresh fruits and vegetables that come in through agricultural partnerships aren't in season right now.