Cops: Man, teen looted West Palm Beach homes

Deputies arrested a man and a teen for burglarizing two homes near West Palm Beach on Wednesday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness told deputies they saw two men carrying property from a home in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Rd. North around 3 a.m. to a nearby abandoned home. 

Deputies say they found Carlos Silencieux, 18, and a 17-year-old with a backpack full of screwdrivers, pry bars, gloves and flashlights. They also say they found property from a burglarized home in the 1300 block of Woodcrest Rd. West.

Silencieux and the teen are charged with two counts of burglary, grand theft and committing a criminal act during a state of emergency.

