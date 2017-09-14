Cops: Man, teen looted West Palm Beach homes

Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-09-13 12:20:27 GMT
The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.
A witness told deputies they saw two men carrying property from a home in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Rd. North around 3 a.m. to a nearby abandoned home.
Deputies say they found Carlos Silencieux, 18, and a 17-year-old with a backpack full of screwdrivers, pry bars, gloves and flashlights. They also say they found property from a burglarized home in the 1300 block of Woodcrest Rd. West.
Silencieux and the teen are charged with two counts of burglary, grand theft and committing a criminal act during a state of emergency.