Complexity behind power restoration

While some 80 percent of FPL customers now have the air conditioning back on, that offers little relief for the tens of thousands of customers still waiting. We continue to hear from you – wanting to know where the trucks are and what’s taking so long.

Here's a perfect example of why, off of 52nd Place in suburban Lake Worth, we found one of their more complex projects.

Tucked away, down a long driveway, hardly visible from the road a downed power pole is surrounded by swamp and thick vegetation.

"They've had to cut through numerous trees,” said FPL spokeswoman Alys Daly.

Everything they can pick up by hand, they will but you but a digger truck is out here picking up heavy branches. They got to do this for every single branch, one by one.  The tree crew is out of Indiana.

Several hours later, they’re finally able clear the brush, revealing the downed pole.

"Once that's back up, about 94 homes will come back online,” Daly said.

Next, the linemen, from Michigan, can attend the pole.  They need to chop the downed pole up., remove the soaking transformer, and then set up the new pole.  That process takes another 2-3 hours.

In all, it’s around an 8 hour project to get fixed.  And that is to get just one pole upright and energized.

