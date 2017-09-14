Local grandparents

A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.

The innocent picture received some not-so-innocent comments, but it started off simply enough: "Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering [are a] part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma." (Source: Gainesville, FL PD Facebook/screenshot)

Richard and Elaine Clark are relieved to be back in their own home. Their son, Ken, lives in New Jersey and sent them to a shelter to ride out the storm.



“This storm was like no other,” said Ken. “I was just concerned that if they’re in this house and God forbid the roof ripped off what would they do?”



On Friday, the Clarks went to Treasure Coast High School, the nearest shelter to their Port St. Lucie home. They brought snacks, a change of clothes and a couple of blankets, but were missing a key item.

“The air mattresses, my husband threw them out two months ago,” said Elaine. “I was like, ‘what am I going to bring?’”



Air mattresses were completely sold out at every store Elaine went to the week before. But tough times often bring out soft hearts. A complete stranger stepped in to help the 80 and 81 year old.

“She didn’t get his name but he stopped by to see that they were doing well and low and behold two cots show up for my parents,” said Ken. “I can’t say for certain but I think this guy was looking out for them.”



It’s an act of kindness Ken and his parents want to recognize, but without a name they’re stuck. So instead Ken wanted to share their story.

“I have a daughter and son and one thing I try and really emphasize to them is that there are a lot of good people in the world,” Ken said.

This gesture is tangible proof, he says, that neighbors still help neighbors in times of need.

“I thank him for stepping up when he didn’t need to.”