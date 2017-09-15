Son seeks man who helped local grandparents - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Son seeks man who helped local grandparents

Story Video: Click here

Richard and Elaine Clark are relieved to be back in their own home.  Their son, Ken, lives in New Jersey and sent them to a shelter to ride out the storm.

“This storm was like no other,” said Ken.  “I was just concerned that if they’re in this house and God forbid the roof ripped off, what would they do?” 

On Friday, the Clarks went to Treasure Coast High School, the nearest shelter to their Port St. Lucie home.  They brought snacks, a change of clothes and a couple of blankets, but were missing a key item.

 

“The air mattresses, my husband threw them out two months ago,” said Elaine.  “I was like, ‘what am I going to bring?’”

Air mattresses were completely sold out at every store Elaine visited the week before the storm. 

But tough times often bring out soft hearts, prompting a complete stranger to step in to help the 80- and 81-year-old couple.

“She didn’t get his name, but he stopped by to see that they were doing well and low and behold two cots show up for my parents,” said Ken.  “I can’t say for certain, but I think this guy was looking out for them.”

It’s an act of kindness Ken and his parents want to recognize, but without a name they’re stuck.  So instead Ken wanted to share their story.

“I have a daughter and son, and one thing I try and really emphasize to them is that there are a lot of good people in the world,” Ken said. 

This gesture is tangible proof, he says, that neighbors still help neighbors in times of need.

“I thank him for stepping up when he didn’t need to,” said Ken.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.