Help Florida Recover: Live phone bank today

Many people across the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast are in need after Hurricane Irma.

On Friday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., WPTV and the Red Cross will team up raise money to help our neighbors.

During the phone bank, callers can tell operators which county you would to give a donation.

The money you give will stay right here, ensuring the people in the WPTV viewing area get the assistance they need.

