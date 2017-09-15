FL man dead after falling off ladder after Irma - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FL man dead after falling off ladder after Irma

A man is dead after falling off a ladder while cutting a tree branch following Hurricane Irma.

RELATED: GALLERY - Irma strikes FloridaLatest Power Outage Numbers | Power Lines Still Down In West Palm | Crews across U.S. helping FPL |  Prevent Fire Once Power Restored

Hillsborough County, Florida Fire Rescue responded to Puritan Road in Tampa, at approximately 2:54 p.m. on Thursday, after receiving a call about a person down.

Upon arrival, firefighters found 60-year-old John Knight on the ground.

According to a witness, Knight was cutting a tree branch when it hit him and knocked him off his ladder, causing him to fall between 20 to 25 feet.

Firefighters pronounced Knight dead at the scene.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.