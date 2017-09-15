US military helping Florida Keys after Irma

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

The cleanup and rebuilding effort in the Keys after Hurricane Irma is underway.

But the signs of Irma’s destructive path are visible.

Town after town, covered in pieces of metal, parts of roofs, and whatever else the storm surge washed away.

In Key West, the damage is bad, but not as bad as some other areas.

The Southernmost Point sign is damaged, there are many broken tress, downed power lines and mountains of seaweed and sand.

On day four after Irma hit the area, the aftermath of the storm is starting to wear heavy on people.

“No food, no electricity, no water, no phone service,” Hank Bauer said.

Bauer wanted to leave his Key West home on Friday but his flight was canceled last minute.

“So here I am,” Bauer said. “Stuck.”

He said he’s waiting for help to arrive.

“I’m hoping for the best and hoping for FEMA to arrive and do something for us,” Bauer said. “Is the city doing anything to make things livable again for the people left behind?”

Several branches of the U.S. military have arrived in Key West, handing out food, water and ice.

“I’m glad that everybody showed up here. It was a wild ride,” Key West resident Gina said about the storm.

Christy Velasquez drove down from Big Pine Key with her granddaughter.

She said their home is destroyed.

“It’s not going to be livable in the area because it’s all damaged, it’s all gone,” Velasquez said.

Until life in the Keys goes back to normal, they’re coming together to help each other.

“The whole community is cooking for everybody,” Velasquez said. “We’re getting ice for everyone and splitting it up between a couple of households.”