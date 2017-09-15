Singer Island condo condemned after Irma damage

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

A condominium on Singer Island has been condemned and residents have until Friday afternoon to get out.

Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans said the city received a call from a resident at the Singer Island Yacht Club who was concerned about visual damage sustained from Hurricane Irma.

Building officials, police and firefighters responded and determined the building had structural integrity issues and it was deemed unsafe and dangerous.

During the assessment they found cracking in the facade, compromised pillars, rotted wood and water that infiltrated the building because of issues to the seawall.

The dire situation, Evans said, forced the city to tell residents to leave within 24 hours. After they evacuate, Evans says there are plans to knock down the building.

The Red Cross is assisting the 14 displaced residents in finding temporary housing. Some may end up at an open shelter in West Boynton Beach.

Riviera Beach estimates the damages from Hurricane Irma to be about $3.6 million.