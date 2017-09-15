Singer Island condo condemned after Irma damage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Singer Island condo condemned after Irma damage

Story Video: Click here

A condominium on Singer Island has been condemned and residents have until Friday afternoon to get out.

RELATED: GALLERY - Irma strikes FloridaLatest Power Outage Numbers | Power Lines Still Down In West Palm | Crews across U.S. helping FPL |  Prevent Fire Once Power Restored

Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans said the city received a call from a resident at the Singer Island Yacht Club who was concerned about visual damage sustained from Hurricane Irma.

 

Building officials, police and firefighters responded and determined the building had structural integrity issues and it was deemed unsafe and dangerous. 

During the assessment they found cracking in the facade, compromised pillars, rotted wood and water that infiltrated the building because of issues to the seawall. 

The dire situation, Evans said, forced the city to tell residents to leave within 24 hours. After they evacuate, Evans says there are plans to knock down the building. 

The Red Cross is assisting the 14 displaced residents in finding temporary housing.  Some may end up at an open shelter in West Boynton Beach.

Riviera Beach estimates the damages from Hurricane Irma to be about $3.6 million.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.