Use of amateur deaf interpreter sparks outrage

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

Story Video: Click here

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- There's outrage in the deaf community after Manatee County used an amateur interpreter during Irma.

RELATED: GALLERY - Irma strikes Florida | Latest Power Outage Numbers

Called in to convey an evacuation order Marshall Greene made a big blunder; nothing he said made sense.

"I knew something went horribly wrong," said Charlene McCarthy with VisCom. Her company provides deaf interpreters to the county all the time.

McCarthy was shocked when she saw the press conference. She claims she was never called. "It was horribly unnerving for me. To watch that, knowing I could provide a qualified, certified interpreter."

So, why wasn't someone called in who was qualified?

Manatee County leaders tell us they were "in a pinch," to find an interpreter. So, they asked their employee -- who knows basic sign language -- to help. But when he began signing words like pizza, monster, and bear during an evacuation order the deaf community was livid.

"Everyone was talking about it on social media and everyone was shocked and asking the leaders in the deaf community to do something about it, McCarthy said.

Chris Wagner is the former president of the national association for the deaf. He couldn't believe it.

We spoke with the interpreter's family who tells us he was asked by his bosses to help out during the press conference, and that’s exactly what he did. He stepped in to help out during a crucial time - an emergency in the county.

Meanwhile, the deaf community still wants an apology from Manatee County, saying this was dangerous and put lives at risk.