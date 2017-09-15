Boca millionaire takes in 70 foster kids in need

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

A South Florida millionaire opened the doors of his Boca Raton mansion to dozens of foster kids who had nowhere to go after Hurricane Irma pummeled the area.

"We got the call on noon Monday that the sheriff threw out 70+ kids and their chaperones from their shelter after it lost power and had no place to go," Marc Bell wrote in a Facebook post of the deed.

Bell, a member of the SOS Children's Villages board of directors, received a call from the foster care organization asking for help. Without thinking twice, he and his wife, Jennifer, agreed to let the kids into their home.

The Bells' family and friends rallied to ensure that the children and their chaperones were comfortable and well accommodated.

"Over 72 hours we served over 800 meals, entertained amazing kids who had no home, arranged for medical care, and most importantly an abundance of love," Bell wrote.

The kids stayed at the Bells' lush home until power was restored at their homes.

Bell created a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds to make the foster community habitable again. As of Thursday, the campaign had collected more than $72,000.

The foster organization is also reaching out to the South Florida community for donations to support the more than 100 kids in its program in the wake of Irma.

"Our children need your help," SOS said in a press release.

The collected donations would go toward food and therapy for the program’s kids affected by the storm. To learn more about the foster organization or to donate, click here.

Story courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami