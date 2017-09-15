St. Lucie Sheriff's Office shows off superheroes

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

Manhunt on after homemade bomb wounds 22 on London subway

Who needs "hot cops" when you can have superheroes instead?

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office decided to have a little fun and respond to a recent Facebook post from the Gainesville Police Department.

A Facebook selfie that department snapped Sunday featured members of the Gainesville Police Department and drew quite a response from admirers across the United States.

The photo showed three officers responding to Hurricane Irma incidents, whom many admirers considered "attractive" and "hot."

The photo went viral.

Friday the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office posted this message on its Facebook page:

Hey Florida Sheriffs Association - while everyone else is showing off their #hotcops to compete with Gainesville Police Department, here in St. Lucie County we have #superheroes.

The accompanying photo showed women deputies in uniform sporting superhero shirts.

The post also urged people to donate to Hurricane Irma relief efforts organized by Treasure Coast Food Bank.