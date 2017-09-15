St. Lucie Sheriff's Office shows off superheroes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie Sheriff's Office shows off superheroes

Who needs "hot cops" when you can have superheroes instead?

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office decided to have a little fun and respond to a recent Facebook post from the Gainesville Police Department.

A Facebook selfie that department snapped Sunday featured members of the Gainesville Police Department and drew quite a response from admirers across the United States. 

The photo showed three officers responding to Hurricane Irma incidents, whom many admirers considered "attractive" and "hot."

The photo went viral.

Friday the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office posted this message on its Facebook page:

Hey Florida Sheriffs Association - while everyone else is showing off their #hotcops to compete with Gainesville Police Department, here in St. Lucie County we have #superheroes.

The accompanying photo showed women deputies in uniform sporting superhero shirts.

The post also urged people to donate to Hurricane Irma relief efforts organized by Treasure Coast Food Bank.

