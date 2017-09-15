Cops: Man used flashing lights to skip gas line

Forecasters expect atmospheric conditions to spin Hurricane Jose around, but it's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.

London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

Manhunt on after homemade bomb wounds 22 on London subway

A Greenacres man is accused of using red-and-blue flashing lights to skip a gas line in suburban West Palm Beach as people scrambled to fill up their cars before Hurricane Irma.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies say Jon Quinton, 47, displayed the lights on the dashboard of his Dodge Durango at the Speedway at 6840 Okeechobee Blvd. on Sept. 6.

Quinton attempted to clear the heavy pre-hurricane traffic with the lights, according to an arrest report.

Investigators said Quinton, who lives near Greenacres, Fla., told the deputies he was a security officer and not law enforcement.

He claimed he did not realize the lights were red and blue, the report states.

Records show Quinton is a recreation supervisor for the city of Fort Lauderdale.

He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of blue lights and released later that day from the Palm Beach County Jail.