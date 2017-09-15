Cops: Man used flashing lights to skip gas line - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Man used flashing lights to skip gas line

A Greenacres man is accused of using red-and-blue flashing lights to skip a gas line in suburban West Palm Beach as people scrambled to fill up their cars before Hurricane Irma. 

Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies say Jon Quinton, 47, displayed the lights on the dashboard of his Dodge Durango at the Speedway at 6840 Okeechobee Blvd. on Sept. 6.

Quinton attempted to clear the heavy pre-hurricane traffic with the lights, according to an arrest report.

Investigators said Quinton, who lives near Greenacres, Fla., told the deputies he was a security officer and not law enforcement.

He claimed he did not realize the lights were red and blue, the report states.

Records show Quinton is a recreation supervisor for the city of Fort Lauderdale.

He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of blue lights and released later that day from the Palm Beach County Jail.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.